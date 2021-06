Marisnick went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's loss to the Padres.

Marisnick missed almost an entire month due to a hamstring injury but didn't waste any time making an impact in his return to the lineup. Though he doesn't enjoy an everyday role even when healthy, the veteran outfielder has been one of the Cubs' more productive hitters this year, batting .281 with a .973 OPS.