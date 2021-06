Marisnick went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's loss to the Padres.

Marisnick missed almost an entire month due to a hamstring injury but didn't waste time to make an impact in his return to the lineup, notching another multi-hit game and plating one of the team's runs. The veteran outfielder is hitting .281 with a .973 OPS on the season and has been one of the most productive hitters for the Cubs so far.