Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

Jason Heyward got a breather Wednesday, so the Cubs shifted Ian Happ to right field and used Joc Pederson in left, leaving center for Marisnick. He's capable of producing some decent stats when given the opportunity, but his fourth outfielder role puts a cap on his current fantasy value.