Manager David Ross said Tuesday that Marisnick (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Ross noted that he hopes Marisnick and fellow outfielder Jason Heyward (hamstring) can rejoin the big club in San Francisco at some point during the upcoming weekend series. Marisnick is currently on the 10-day injured list and has not played since suffering the injury May 9.