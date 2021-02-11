Marisnick signed a one year, $1.5 million deal with the Cubs on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The contract contains a mutual option for 2022.

Marisnick has hit like a bench player throughout his eight-year MLB career, posting an overall .229/.281/.385 slash line, but his strong defense in center field has frequently earned him a fair number of at-bats. The Cubs signed the left-handed Joc Pederson in late January, and a platoon between the two would make some sense, potentially with Pederson starting in left against righties, Marisnick starting in center against lefties and Ian Happ starting at whichever position isn't taken.