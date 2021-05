Marisnick is starting in center field and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Pittsburgh is starting lefty Tyler Anderson, so Joc Pederson heads to the bench and Marisnick enters the lineup for the series finale. Ian Happ (ribs) is also currently on the injured list, but when he returns, the three players will likely work in a rotation along with Jason Heyward and potentially Kris Bryant when he's not playing third base.