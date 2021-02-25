Chicago manager David Ross has indicated he may use Joc Pederson against both lefties and righties instead of forming a platoon with Marisnick, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick could have some limited fantasy value if he bats regularly against lefties, but Ross indicated that Pederson might get an opportunity against southpaws, at least to start the season. Pederson has historically struggled against lefties, however, so Marisnick could work his way into a platoon situation at some point. The 29-year-old outfielder has a .730 OPS against lefties over the past three seasons, including a 1.099 mark in 17 plate appearances last year.