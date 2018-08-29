Norwood was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday to serve as the club's 26th man, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Norwood will be available out of the bullpen during Wednesday's scheduled contest, but will not be able to pitch in the continuation of Tuesday's suspended outing. He's only appeared in four games for the Cubs this season, during which Norwood has allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings of relief.