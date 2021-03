Norwood (shoulder) is available to pitch in relief during Wednesday's spring game against the Mariners, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Norwood spent the majority of the 2021 campaign on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, but he's now apparently healthy and is scheduled to pitch in relief Wednesday. Assuming he's fully healthy by Opening Day, the right-hander could take on a middle-relief role for the Cubs to begin the season.