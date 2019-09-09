Norwood was recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to Monday's game against the Padres, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Norwood was sent back to the minors at the end of August, but he's been promoted to offer bullpen depth for Chicago. He's appeared in just one game this season for the Cubs, tossing a scoreless frame while striking out one. Adbert Alzolay was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.