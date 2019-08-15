Norwood was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Norwood will swap roster spots with Alec Mills, who tossed six innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies. The right-hander has spent most of the season with Iowa, posting a 4.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB in 49.2 innings.

