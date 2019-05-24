Norwood was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Norwood pitched 11 innings in his debut for the Cubs last season, posting a 4.09 ERA. He owns a 4.95 ERA in 20 innings for Iowa this season, though his 31.3 percent strikeout rate is promising. Rowan Wick was optioned in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories