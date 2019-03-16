The Cubs optioned Norwood to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Norwood shuttled between Triple-A and the majors last season, making 11 appearances out of the Chicago bullpen and compiling a 4.09 ERA and 1.73 WHIP. Even with the Cubs dealing with injuries to two of their top relievers this spring (Brandon Morrow and Pedro Strop), Norwood was too far down in the relief pecking order to crack the team's Opening Day roster.

