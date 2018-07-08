Cubs' James Norwood: Earns promotion to majors

Norwood was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Norwood has thrown only five innings at the Triple-A level since earning a promotion from Double-A Tennessee in late June, but will now have his first crack on a major-league roster. The 24-year-old had a 2.48 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 32.2 innings for Tennessee this season.

