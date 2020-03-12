Play

Norwood was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Norwood had numerous major-league stints in 2019, though he only ended up making nine appearances. The 26-year-old spent most of the season at Iowa, where he had a 4.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 81:31 K:BB over 57.2 innings.

