Cubs' James Norwood: Heading to Triple-A
Norwood was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Norwood had numerous major-league stints in 2019, though he only ended up making nine appearances. The 26-year-old spent most of the season at Iowa, where he had a 4.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 81:31 K:BB over 57.2 innings.
