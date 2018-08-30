The Cubs optioned Norwood to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

Norwood's stay with the big club was a brief one after he was brought aboard as the 26th man for the completion of a suspended game Wednesday in addition to that day's normally scheduled contest. The right-hander could be called back up at some point in September, but any work he receives out of the bullpen would likely come in low-leverage scenarios.

