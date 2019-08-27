Norwood was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The Cubs have elected to add Norwood to the bullpen while Cole Hamels (personal) is away from the team. Norwood has seen limited action in the majors this season, tossing a scoreless inning while fanning one and walking one in his lone outing May 24 against the Reds.

