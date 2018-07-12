Norwood (0-1) took the loss in Wednesday's 13-inning game against the Giants, as he allowed a single run over 1.2 innings of work. He gave up three hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Norwood made his MLB debut in the 12th inning as the seventh pitcher used by Chicago, and the 24-year-old struck out two of the first three hitters he faced. However, things got a bit trickier in his next inning, as the rookie walked Brandon Belt and then allowed a single to Andrew McCutchen. Buster Posey followed that up with a walkoff single. Norwood had compiled a 2.13 ERA across 38 innings at Double-A and Triple-A this season, and he could stick with the Cubs at least until some of their injured pitchers return.