Triantos is hitting .304 with three home runs, eight steals and a 10.9 percent strikeout rate in 33 games for Double-A Tennessee.

Triantos boasts the fourth-lowest strikeout rate among qualified hitters at Double-A, and his .168 ISO and .472 SLG are easily career bests above rookie ball. The 21-year-old second baseman hit four total homers in 83 games last year before breaking out in the Arizona Fall League with a .417 average and three homers in 22 games. He has looked to pull the ball more this year (49.1 Pull%), and given the strength of his hit tool, Triantos could continue tapping into more power as he approaches his mid-20s.