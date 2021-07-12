The Cubs have selected Triantos with the 56th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Standing 6-foot-1, 195 pounds out of Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, Triantos has been primarily a shortstop but is viewed by many scouts as more of a third or second baseman in the long term. The UNC commit has an above-average bat but average power from the right side of the plate, as well as above-average speed. Triantos has also been scouted as a pitcher, but he is mostly viewed as a hitter.