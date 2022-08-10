Triantos is hitting .257/.34/.368 with five home runs and 11 steals through 90 games for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

He was hitting over .300 as recently as early June, but Triantos has been ice cold for quite a while now. Since uncharacteristically homering in three straight games to open the month of July, Triantos has gone just 17-for-97 (.175) with zero home runs in 24 games. The bright side is that he's still making plenty of contact -- his 17 percent strikeout rate is a positive -- but Triantos simply hasn't hit the ball very hard this year.