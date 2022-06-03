Triantos is batting .301/.374/.387 with one homer, nine steals and an 18:30 BB:K across 42 games for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

After he hit six homers in 25 games in rookie ball last year, Triantos was certainly expected to show much more power than this, but at least he's still getting his hits and using his wheels. He hasn't been caught stealing a single time yet this season after going only 3-for-6 last year. Triantos' hit tool looks good, but it's unlikely steals will be a big part of his game in the majors, so he'll need to start putting the ball over the fence a little more often to avoid falling into a utility profile.