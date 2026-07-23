Cubs' James Triantos: Slated for promotion to majors

The Cubs are slated to promote Triantos from Triple-A Iowa, Geoff Pontes of Baseball America reports.

Triantos saw his prospect stock tumble following a disappointing 2025 campaign, but he's bounced back in 2026 with a .306/.344/.440 batting line, seven home runs, 18 stolen bases and a 20:44 BB:K. The 23-year-old has primarily played second and third base this season but has also made starts at all three outfield spots. The path to regular playing time for Triantos doesn't seem to be there, but the right-handed hitter could see spot starts at a variety of positions.