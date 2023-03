Triantos underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The procedure is expected to keep him on the shelf for 6-8 weeks. Triantos, 20, is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Cubs' No. 12 prospect and is coming off a 2022 season at Low-A Myrtle Beach which saw him bat .272/.335/.386 with seven homers and 20 steals over 113 games.