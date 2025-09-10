The Cubs reinstated Taillon (groin) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Atlanta, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Reliever Ethan Roberts was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move, while right-hander Javier Assad was moved to the bullpen to clear room in the rotation for Taillon, who spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf. Prior to being activated, Taillon tossed 3.2 innings and 68 pitches in a rehab start with Iowa on Thursday, so his workload could be somewhat suppressed as he makes his 20th appearance of the season for the big club.