Taillon (calf) struck out six and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks over 4.2 innings in his second rehab start Friday for Triple-A Iowa.

After getting lit up for seven earned runs in three innings in his initial outing with Iowa last weekend, Taillon was much sharper in his second rehab start. Perhaps more significantly, Taillon built his pitch count up to 78 on Friday, potentially making him stretched out enough to return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start with the Cubs. The organization is still in the process of determining the next step for Taillon, who has been on the shelf since July 4 due to a right calf strain.