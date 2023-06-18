Taillon (2-5) was charged with the loss Sunday against the Orioles after he allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

The veteran right-hander kept Baltimore off the board through three innings, but he surrendered two runs in both of the fourth and sixth frames. Taillon has covered at least 5.1 frames in each of his past four starts, but he has a 4.84 ERA and has given up five homers during that stretch. He has a 6.71 ERA for the season and tentatively lines up to pitch against the Cardinals next weekend.