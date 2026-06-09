Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Expected to miss more than month

Taillon (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Taillon landed on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Tuesday, and manager Craig Counsell outlined that the right-hander is not expected to be able to return to action until mid-to-late July. Javier Assad will likely replace Taillon in the Cubs' starting rotation in the meantime, while Shota Imanaga is now the last remaining arm from the team's Opening Day rotation that hasn't spent time on the IL this season.