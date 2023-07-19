Taillon did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Taillon came up one out short of his second consecutive quality start, being pulled at 92 pitches after 5.2 innings. The 31-year-old got off to a sluggish start Tuesday, serving up a solo homer to Lane Thomas in the first and then giving up a pair of runs before recording an out in the second inning. After giving up four or more runs in three straight starts, Taillon has allowed three runs over his last two starts (13.2 innings) combined. He's tentatively lined up to take on the Cardinals for his next start, who rocked Taillon for four runs and two homers over 2.2 innings during their last meeting.