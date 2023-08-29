Taillon (7-9) took the loss against Milwaukee on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Taillon got blitzed by the Brewers in the first frame, serving up a pair of homers -- including a leadoff shot by Christian Yelich on his third pitch of the game -- and four runs overall. He was better after that, giving up just an unearned run and five hits the rest of the way, but the initial inning was too much for the Cubs to overcome. Taillon has dropped three of his past four outings, posting a 7.84 ERA over 20.2 frames during that span. The poor stretch comes immediately after an impressive six-game run during which he went 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA across 37.1 innings.