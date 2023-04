Taillon (0-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Rangers.

Most of the damage against Taillon came during Texas' four-run second inning, though two were counted as unearned runs. He then gave up one more run in the fourth. Taillon forced just five whiffs but improved his season K:BB to 9:2 through nine frames. He's lined up for a road matchup with the Dodgers next weekend.