Taillon (5-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings against the Phillies. He struck out seven.

Taillon allowed a two-out solo home run by Nick Castellanos in the fourth that left the Cubs in a 2-0 hole, but Taillon then received nine runs of support while retiring 10 of the last 11 Phillies he faced to cruise to his fifth victory of the season. It was the fifth-straight start for Taillon in which he's tossed at least six innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 30 strikeouts over 29 innings during that stretch. He's set up to face another tough matchup in his next start, likely to take place next week when the Cubs travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles.