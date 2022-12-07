Taillon agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Taillon tied a career-high with 32 starts and covered 177.1 innings for the Yankees in 2022, and he'll now return to the NL Central and continue his career in Chicago. The 31-year-old had a 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 151:32 K:BB last season and should slot in behind Marcus Stroman in the Cubs' rotation.
