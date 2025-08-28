The Cubs placed Taillon on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, with a left groin injury, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Taillon's groin forced him to make an early exit from his start Sunday after five innings, and it will now also prevent him from making another start for at least another couple of weeks. Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move to fill the void in Chicago's rotation, and he'll take the mound to begin Saturday's contest in Colorado.