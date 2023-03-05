Taillon tossed three scoreless innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

This was an improvement from Taillon's spring debut, when he allowed two runs on three hits across 1.2 innings of work. The Cactus League stats aren't particularly important for the righty, as he should be locked in as the Cubs' No. 2 starter after signing a four-year, $68 million contract in the offseason. Taillon will just want to get himself ready for the regular season, where he'll look to follow up the strong 3.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP he posted across 177.1 innings with the Yankees in 2022.