Taillon and the Cubs won't face the Brewers on Wednesday, as the game was postponed due to rain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Chicago and Milwaukee will play a doubleheader Aug. 18 to make up for Wednesday's game. Taillon's next outing will be pushed back to Thursday, during which he'll be looking to record his sixth consecutive win.

