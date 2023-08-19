Taillon (7-8) took the loss Friday, yielding four runs (two earned) on six hits against the Royals. He struck out three.

It goes down as a quality start but is Taillon's second straight loss. This effort was indisputably better than the last one, though, with Taillon taking a lead into the sixth inning before serving up a two-run shot to Bobby Witt. The big right-hander has mostly been good since the start of July, although one really poor outing against the Blue Jays has skewed his numbers a bit.