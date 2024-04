After pitching with Double-A Tennessee on Sunday, Taillon (back) will join Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday to continue his rehab assignment, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Taillon threw 52 pitches over 2.2 innings with Tennessee on Sunday and gave up four runs on six hits and a walk. It wasn't a great performance, but he feels good enough to move up to Triple-A to continue his rehab. Taillon began the season on the 15-day IL after sustaining a lower-back injury in spring training.