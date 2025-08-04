Taillon (calf) struck out one batter and allowed seven earned runs on seven hits across three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. He also hit two batters.

Making his first appearance at any level since June 29, Taillon didn't issue any walks but lacked command in the 64-pitch outing. Though the right-hander's results left much to be desired, he left the contest feeling healthy and without any reported setbacks with his calf. The Cubs may want to build Taillon up a bit more in another rehab start, but he appears to be closing in on a return from the 15-day injured list. Chicago added Michael Soroka to the back end of its rotation before the trade deadline, but Taillon is likely to slot in as the team's No. 3 starter behind Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd once he gets activated.