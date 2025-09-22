Taillon (10-7) allowed just one run on five hits across seven innings but took the loss Sunday against the Reds. He had no walks and struck out four.

A Gavin Lux double in the third inning brought home the only run of the game and left Taillon with a tough-luck loss. Despite not getting the outcome he wanted, the veteran righty at least continued to pitch well after missing a few weeks with a strained left groin. In three starts since coming off the injured list on Sept. 10, Taillon has allowed just three runs across 17.1 innings. He'll carry a 3.78 ERA overall into his next scheduled start, which is slated to come in Chicago's regular-season finale on Sept. 28. Taillon could then slot into the Cubs' postseason rotation, though he's likely the fourth option behind Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton, which could push the former into a long-relief role instead.