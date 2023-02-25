Taillon changed the grip on his slider over the offseason, making the pitch more of a "sweeper," Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Last season, Taillon used his slider just under 19 percent of the time, making it his second most popular pitch behind the fastball. The righty also mixed in a curve, a cutter, a sinker and a changeup, giving him a fairly deep arsenal. The Cubs liked what they saw, inking Taillon to a four-year, $68 million contract back in December. He figures to slot in as the No. 2 pitcher behind Marcus Stroman once the regular season gets underway.