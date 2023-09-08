Taillon threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts but did not factor into the decision in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He allowed one hit and one walk.

Taillon stymied the Diamondbacks all Friday afternoon, completing his six shutout innings in a tidy 77 pitches. He generated 12 swings-and-misses. Those whiffs led to a 38.9% CSW rate on the afternoon, well above his 25.8% CSW rate on the season prior to this start. This outing was a welcome turnaround for Taillon after he posted an ugly 7.86 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 26.1 innings over his five prior starts.