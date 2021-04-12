Adam was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Adam had pitched in each of the past two games and had posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.64 ERA with seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings to begin the season. The Cubs didn't give a reason for Adam's placement on the injured list, and it's not yet clear whether the right-hander has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after bullpen coach Chris Young tested positive recently. If Adam has been placed on the COVID-19 IL, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols.