Adam (ankle) re-signed Monday with the Cubs on a minor-league contract.
Adam posted an 8.22 ERA and 1.96 WHIP across nine appearances out of the big-league bullpen earlier this season before he was designated for assignment in late May. The roster move came shortly after Adam sustained an ankle injury that required surgery, and the Cubs ultimately released him once he cleared waivers. Nearly six weeks after being cut loose, Adam is back with the Cubs, signaling that the organization is comfortable with where he stands on the health front. The veteran right-hander will report to the Cubs' Arizona Complex League affiliate as he looks to build up following the long layoff, but he's expected to eventually settle at Triple-A Iowa.