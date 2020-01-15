Cubs' Jason Adam: Signs with Cubs
Adam signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Adam was non-tendered by the Blue Jays in early December but it's not overly surprising to see him garner interest elsewhere after posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB across 21.2 innings during 2019. The 28-year-old could slot into a middle relief role with a strong spring training.
