Cubs' Jason Heyward: Absent from Thursday lineup

Heyward is not in the Cubs' lineup Thursday against the Reds.

He'll yield right field to versatile fielder Ben Zobrist. Heyward hasn't homered in his last 14 games, a stretch in which he's scuffled with a .245/.315/.286 line across 54 plate appearances. He remains an afterthought in nearly all mixed fantasy leagues.

