Cubs' Jason Heyward: Absent from Thursday lineup
Heyward is not in the Cubs' lineup Thursday against the Reds.
He'll yield right field to versatile fielder Ben Zobrist. Heyward hasn't homered in his last 14 games, a stretch in which he's scuffled with a .245/.315/.286 line across 54 plate appearances. He remains an afterthought in nearly all mixed fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores three times in Monday's win•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects three hits Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits out Tuesday's contest•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches game-winning homer•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...