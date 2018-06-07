Cubs' Jason Heyward: Absent from Thursday's lineup
Heyward is out of the lineup against the Phillies on Thursday.
Heyward will receive a standard day off after hitting a walk-off grand slam during Wednesday's game. Ian Happ will draw a start in right field in his place.
