Cubs' Jason Heyward: Back from disabled list
Heyward was activated from the disabled list Friday, Patrick Mooney of the Athletic Chicago reports.
Despite the activation, Heyward is not in the lineup Friday in Cincinnati. Prior to the injury, he was hitting just .227 with a pair of homers through 29 games. In a corresponding move, reliever Randy Rosario was sent back to Triple-A Iowa.
