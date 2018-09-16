Cubs' Jason Heyward: Back from DL on Sunday

Heyward (hamstring) was activated off the disabled list Sunday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Despite the activation, Heyward isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale. He is available off the bench though, and he figures to get a decent amount of playing time down the stretch thanks to his defensive prowess in the outfield. Ian Happ, Albert Almora and Ben Zobrist will make up the Chicago outfield Sunday.

