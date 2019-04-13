Cubs' Jason Heyward: Back in lineup Saturday

Heyward is starting in center field and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Angels.

Heyward sat out Friday's game with lefty Tyler Skaggs starting for Los Angeles, but the 29-year-old outfielder will return for Saturday's tilt with righty Chris Stratton on the hill. Heyward is off to a great start this season with a .351/.444/.676 slash line, four home runs and three stolen bases through 11 games.